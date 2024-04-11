Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa presented to President Ranil

In compliance with the customs and traditions, the ‘Nekath Seettuwa’, the table of auspicious times for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year, was presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (10).

The ‘Nekath Seettuwa’, duly prepared by the State Astrologers’ Committee of the Department of Cultural Affairs, was thus handed over to the President by Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremanayake.

Auspicious periods comprise various timings such as the dawn of New Year, ‘Punya Kaalaya’ or inauspicious time, auspicious timings for cooking, working, eating, anointing, setting off for work and more.

President’s Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Shasana Religious and Cultural Affairs Somaratne Vidanapathirana and several others attended this event.