The bail application filed by the Additional Secretary of the Health Ministry, who is allegedly complicit in the procurement of substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) vials, has been rejected.

When Saman Ratnayake was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court earlier today (10), Magistrate Lochani Abeywickrama ordered that the accused be further held in remand custody until the conclusion of the hearing.