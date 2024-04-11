U.S assures unwavering commitment to supporting Sri Lankas security and sovereignty

April 10, 2024   08:59 pm

In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan engaged in a telephone conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka on Wednesday (10).

The dialogue encompassed a range of crucial topics aimed at bolstering bilateral relations between the two nations, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Central to their discussion was the unwavering U.S. commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s security and sovereignty.

Acknowledging Sri Lanka’s ongoing endeavours, Sullivan emphasized the importance of completing the fiscal, monetary, and governance aspects of the IMF program.

The conversation also delved into future prospects for collaboration between the two countries, exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in various spheres.

Sullivan conveyed his keen interest in fostering continued engagement with Sri Lanka, underscoring the mutual objective of advancing peace and security in the region.

This dialogue marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Sri Lanka relations, demonstrating a shared commitment to promoting stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the PMD added.

