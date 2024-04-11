Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most places elsewhere over the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (11th) are Baththalangunduwa, Medawachchiya, Horowpotana and Trincomalee at about 12:11 noon.