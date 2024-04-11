25-year-old arrested with cache of heroin worth Rs. 60mn

Maligawatta Police have arrested a man who was transporting a cache of heroin to the tune of Rs. 60 million.

Acting on a tip-off they had received, Maligawatta police officers managed to make the arrest while the contraband was being transported to the Grandpass area.

Accordingly, 1kg and 150g of heroin and ill-gotten money amounting to Rs. 750,000 were found on the suspect at the time of the arrest.

The 25-year-old from the Wellampitiya area is reportedly a close associate of notorious criminal gang leader “Keselwatta Dinuka” who is currently in hiding in Dubai.

He is slated to be produced before Maligakanda No. 2 Court today (11).