Police open fire at defiant lorry transporting cattle; one injured

April 11, 2024   11:59 am

The police have opened fire at a lorry transporting cattle after the driver defied the orders to stop in Kananke in the early hours of the day.

One person who was inside the speeding vehicle was admitted to the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, two others reportedly fled the scene as the police officers approached.

The incident took place around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday (11) near the Kananke Raja Maha Viharaya after the police officers on night patrol duty observed cattle being loaded into the lorry.

However, the driver had sped up when the officers signaled the vehicle to pull over. As the driver failed to comply with the orders, the police officers had opened fire at the vehicle, injuring one person. 

