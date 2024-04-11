Three arrested at BIA attempting to smuggle goods worth over Rs. 10m

Three Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested by the CID at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while trying to smuggle foreign liquor, cigarettes, laptops, mobile phones and other accessories worth over Rs. 10 million, into the country.

The three passengers, two of them arriving from Dubai and the other from Bangalore, were arrested on charges of attempting to bring in a consignment of goods without paying duty and without declaring to customs.

A total of 111 bottles of foreign liquor, a stock of foreign cigarettes and several laptop devices and mobile phones including iPhones and iPods were found in their possession.

The suspects are Sri Lankan nationals and are residents of Colombo 13 and Maskeliya areas.