The Weasley twins from Harry Potter look unrecognizable without their ginger locks

Remember the wisecracking Weasley twins from the Harry Potter movies?

The brothers, from Birmingham in the UK, were just 14 when they auditioned for the roles of Fred and George Weasley mainly, Oliver has said, “to get a day off school.”

Both dark-haired, they were offered the roles on the condition that they spent the next ten years with dyed red hair.

According to James, the ribbing he was going to have to put up with was karma.

In a 2012 interview he said: “I used to walk to school with a boy called Andrew who had bright red hair.

“I used to tease him constantly about it. Then we got cast as the Weasley twins and had to dye our hair red for the next ten years. All the years of joking at Andrew’s expense just came back and slapped me in the face.”

So what are they up to now?

Now 30, and free of their ginger locks, the twins look nothing like the young jokers of the early Potter days.

They are still acting and are about to play Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee in the fantasy movie Jabberwocky Rise.

While the parts haven’t been coming thick and fast, the two actors are hardly on their uppers — the eight movies are estimated to have left them with a net worth of around £1 million ($1.63 million) each.

The pair stays faithful to their wizarding roots, and recently turned up at the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The brothers were asked what they would say to author JK Rowling after five years away from the movies.

James — whose character Fred was killed off in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — joked: “Why me?”