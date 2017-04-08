Back to Top


Winners of Derana Music Video Awards 2015

November 12, 2016  08:23 am

“Rosa Kalpana” by Sanka Dineth won the award for Best Music Video while Sashika Nisansala’s “Oba Ma Hamuwana Da” won the award for Most Populer Music Video at the Derana Music Video Awards 2015 held at Nelum Pokuna Theater last night (11). 

List of Winners:

Best Sri Lankan Pop Video - Yana Thanaka - Mihindu Ariyarathna 

Best Music Video of the Year 2015 - Rosa Kalpana - Sanka Dineth 

Best Sri Lankan Reggae Video - Hari Ganan - Don Rajeew 

Best Alternative Video - Wadanin Pawa - Mark Curtly 

Best Editing - Yana Thanaka - Ayesh Wijerathna 

Best Art Direction - Wadanin Pawa - Tharindu Darshana 

Best Cinematography - Wadanin Pawa - Lakshan Edirisinghe 

Best Direction - Yana Thanaka - Ayesh Wijerathna 

Best Concept - Nil Warnitha - Sarala Rukshitha 

Best Choreography - Rosa Kalpana - Asanga De Silva 

Best Actor or Actress in a video - Rosa Kalpana - Dasun Pathirana and Danuka Dilshan 

Best Overall act by a Singer Male, Female or Group - Yana Thanaka - Mihindu Ariyarathna 

Best Dance Video - Saari Pote - Yureni Noshika 

Best Sri Lanka Tamil Video - Unnaal Mudiyum - Kingsouth ft Haricharan 

Closeup fresh voice of the Year - Mal Viyan - Sanuka Wickramasinghe 

Most Popular Music Video Gold – Oba Ma Hamuwana Da - Sashika Nisansala

Most Popular Music Video Silver – Awasana Premayai - Dimanka Wellalage

Most Popular Music Video Bronze – Ven Veela - Ruwan Hettiarachchi 

