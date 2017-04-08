Winners of Derana Music Video Awards 2015

Back to Top
November 12, 2016 08:23 am
“Rosa Kalpana” by Sanka Dineth won the award for Best Music Video while Sashika Nisansala’s “Oba Ma Hamuwana Da” won the award for Most Populer Music Video at the Derana Music Video Awards 2015 held at Nelum Pokuna Theater last night (11).
List of Winners:
Best Sri Lankan Pop Video - Yana Thanaka - Mihindu Ariyarathna
Best Music Video of the Year 2015 - Rosa Kalpana - Sanka Dineth
Best Sri Lankan Reggae Video - Hari Ganan - Don Rajeew
Best Alternative Video - Wadanin Pawa - Mark Curtly
Best Editing - Yana Thanaka - Ayesh Wijerathna
Best Art Direction - Wadanin Pawa - Tharindu Darshana
Best Cinematography - Wadanin Pawa - Lakshan Edirisinghe
Best Direction - Yana Thanaka - Ayesh Wijerathna
Best Concept - Nil Warnitha - Sarala Rukshitha
Best Choreography - Rosa Kalpana - Asanga De Silva
Best Actor or Actress in a video - Rosa Kalpana - Dasun Pathirana and Danuka Dilshan
Best Overall act by a Singer Male, Female or Group - Yana Thanaka - Mihindu Ariyarathna
Best Dance Video - Saari Pote - Yureni Noshika
Best Sri Lanka Tamil Video - Unnaal Mudiyum - Kingsouth ft Haricharan
Closeup fresh voice of the Year - Mal Viyan - Sanuka Wickramasinghe
Most Popular Music Video Gold – Oba Ma Hamuwana Da - Sashika Nisansala
Most Popular Music Video Silver – Awasana Premayai - Dimanka Wellalage
Most Popular Music Video Bronze – Ven Veela - Ruwan Hettiarachchi