Winners of Derana Music Video Awards 2015

“Rosa Kalpana” by Sanka Dineth won the award for Best Music Video while Sashika Nisansala’s “Oba Ma Hamuwana Da” won the award for Most Populer Music Video at the Derana Music Video Awards 2015 held at Nelum Pokuna Theater last night (11).

List of Winners:

Best Sri Lankan Pop Video - Yana Thanaka - Mihindu Ariyarathna

Best Music Video of the Year 2015 - Rosa Kalpana - Sanka Dineth

Best Sri Lankan Reggae Video - Hari Ganan - Don Rajeew

Best Alternative Video - Wadanin Pawa - Mark Curtly

Best Editing - Yana Thanaka - Ayesh Wijerathna

Best Art Direction - Wadanin Pawa - Tharindu Darshana

Best Cinematography - Wadanin Pawa - Lakshan Edirisinghe

Best Direction - Yana Thanaka - Ayesh Wijerathna

Best Concept - Nil Warnitha - Sarala Rukshitha

Best Choreography - Rosa Kalpana - Asanga De Silva

Best Actor or Actress in a video - Rosa Kalpana - Dasun Pathirana and Danuka Dilshan

Best Overall act by a Singer Male, Female or Group - Yana Thanaka - Mihindu Ariyarathna

Best Dance Video - Saari Pote - Yureni Noshika

Best Sri Lanka Tamil Video - Unnaal Mudiyum - Kingsouth ft Haricharan

Closeup fresh voice of the Year - Mal Viyan - Sanuka Wickramasinghe

Most Popular Music Video Gold – Oba Ma Hamuwana Da - Sashika Nisansala

Most Popular Music Video Silver – Awasana Premayai - Dimanka Wellalage

Most Popular Music Video Bronze – Ven Veela - Ruwan Hettiarachchi