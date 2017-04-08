Kanye West hospitalized after canceling tour

-

Kanye West was hospitalized for exhaustion on Monday shortly after canceling the remaining shows for his tour, a representative confirmed to The New York Times.

NBC News first reported that West was under observation at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to several sources familiar with the case.

Police responded to a medical emergency at West’s home at 1:20 p.m. PT, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Business Insider. Police did not identify the person taken from the home at the time.

Earlier on Monday, West canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour, following a series of bizarre rants at his shows.

“He’s just exhausted,” a source told TMZ of West’s reasoning for the cancellation.

The artist went on a political rant on stage in San Jose last week, in which he said he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but that he would have voted for President-elect Donald Trump. The admission garnered mixed reactions from West’s fans.

West then turned his attention to racism: “If people are racist and they feel more inspired to say how they feel, then they’re exposing themselves, bro,” he added. “This is what I’m saying. It’s already the beginning of change. Sometimes things that you might think are bad might have to happen in order for change to f---ing happen.”

On Saturday, West abruptly ended his concert in Sacramento after performing just three songs.

Source: Business Insider