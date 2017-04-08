Drake & Rihanna Top Spotify’s Year-End Lists

-

Drake, Justin Bieber and Rihanna top this year’s Spotify year-end lists looking at the streaming service’s most popular acts.

Beyond all, Drake saw supreme success across U.S. and international charts, topping tallies for top artists, most streamed male artists, most streamed tracks with “One Dance (feat. WizKid and Kyla)” and most streamed albums with Views. Drake was also the top artist in hip-hop and pop genres and his song “One Dance” was Spotify’s top breakup song, according to a press release.

This is Drake’s second year in a row as the world’s most streamed artist, receiving more than 4.7 billion streams -- more than double the 1.8 billion he saw last year. Drake is the most streamed artist of all time on Spotify with over 8.7 billion streams.

“Drake has been unstoppable this year -- he’s a true global superstar,” Spotify’s chief content & chief strategy officer Stefan Blom said in a statement. “With the top album and the top song this year, as well as his successful Summer Sixteen tour, Drake continues to engage his fans in a way that only Drake can; it’s no surprise he is dominating the music industry.”

Bieber and Rihanna, meanwhile, faired well for themselves, ranking second and third on both the international top artists list and the most streamed albums list, respectively.

Rihanna also topped the most streamed female artists list and was the most popular R&B act.

Spotify’s Global Year in Music 2016

Most Streamed Artists:

1. Drake

2. Justin Bieber

3. Rihanna

4. Twenty One Pilots

5. Kanye West

Most Streamed Female Artists:

1. Rihanna

2. Ariana Grande

3. Sia

4. Adele

5. Fifth Harmony

Most Streamed Male Artists:

1. Drake

2. Justin Bieber

3. Twenty One Pilots

4. Kanye West

5. Coldplay

Top Five Breakout Artists:

1. ZAYN

2. FRENSHIP

3. Anne-Marie

4. Madeintyo

5. Rob $tone

Most Streamed Tracks:

1. One Dance (feat. WizKid and Kyla) - Drake

2. I Took A Pill in Ibiza - Seeb Remix - Mike Posner

3. Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya) - The Chainsmokers

4. Work (feat. Drake) - Rihanna

5. Cheap Thrills - Sia

Most Streamed Albums:

1. Views - Drake

2. Purpose - Justin Bieber

3. ANTI - Rihanna

4. Blurryface - Twenty One Pilots

5. Beauty Behind The Madness - The Weeknd

Source: Billboard