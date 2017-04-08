‘La La Land’ named best film by New York film critics

-

Damien Chazelle’s Los Angeles musical “La La Land” has been named best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle.

The group announced their picks Thursday on Twitter, spreading around their awards to a variety of Oscar contenders. The top award came as something as a twist after the critics’ early choices leaned toward Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age portrait “Moonlight” and Kenneth Lonergan’s grief-filled drama “Manchester by the Sea.”

“Moonlight” won awards for best director (Jenkins), best cinematography (James Laxton) and best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali). “Manchester by the Sea” took best actor for Casey Affleck, best screenplay for Lonergan and best supporting actress for Michelle Williams. Williams was honored jointly for her performances in “Manchester by the Sea” and “Certain Women.”

Source: AP