-

Veteran musician Sunil Dayananda Konara has passed away this morning at the age of 64.

He had been receiving treatment at the Dambadeniya Hospital for the past couple of days due to an illness, when he suddenly passed away at around 4.30am today (7).

The funeral is to take place at 4.00pm on Saturday (10) at the Dambadeniya public grounds, according to relatives.