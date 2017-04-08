Kate Middleton dazzles in Princess Diana’s favorite Tiara

-

The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads at the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in London, England, on Thursday, stepping out in an ensemble fit for a princess.

Middleton donned a bright red Jenny Packham gown to the event, the same one she wore to a China State Dinner last October, which she styled with stunning diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.

But all eyes were on her sparkly headpiece, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which was one of the late Princess Diana’s favorites. The diamond and pearl-encrusted accessory was reportedly given to Diana by the queen as a wedding present in 1981.

The 34-year-old royal also posed for a new family portrait with her husband, Prince William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, all who looked equally regal.



Like Middleton, the Queen and Duchess of Cornwall were rocking sparkly tiaras of their own!