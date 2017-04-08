Wedding bells for Pooja Umashankar

-

Indian-Sri Lankan actress Pooja Umashankar who has primarily appeared in Tamil films as well as Sinhala tied the knot with a prominent businessman during a ceremony held at the Havelock City today.



Umashankar became a sensation in Sri Lankan film industry and a household name after the success of Anjalika (2005) and Asai Man Piyambanna (2007). She then on went to appear in several blockbusters in Sinhala cinema and rose to high popularity. Her big budget film Kusa Pabha released in early 2012 and became the highest grosser ever in the history of Sri Lankan film industry. Critics praised Pooja for her role of Pabawathi.