Miss World 2016: Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle takes the crown

Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday, edging out runners-up from the Dominican Republic and Indonesia winning the top prize in the 66th edition of the pageant held this year in the United States.

Del Valle, 19, is a brown-eyed brunette student who speaks Spanish, English and French, and hopes to get into the entertainment industry.

Crowned by Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna of Spain, Del Valle called it an honor and a great responsibility to represent her Caribbean homeland. She becomes the second titleholder from the island after Wilnelia Merced won the title in 1975.

First runner-up of the 2016 edition of the pageant held at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, followed by Miss World Indonesia Natasha Mannuela. Contestants from more than 100 countries took part in the 2016 edition of the beauty pageant.

-Agencies