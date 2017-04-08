George Michael: Pop superstar dies at 53

-

Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53.



The star, who launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s and had huge success as a solo performer, “passed away peacefully” on Christmas Day in Goring, Oxfordshire, his publicist said.



Thames Valley Police say they are treating the death as unexplained but there were no suspicious circumstances.



Former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend”.



Writing on Twitter and referring to Michael as “Yog”, a nickname for “Yours Only George”, he added: “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved.”