Parakrama Niriella to open Bahuroopi theatre festival

January 10, 2017  03:27 pm

Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. 

Earlier, veteran Indian actor Om Puri was to inaugurate the six-day festival. His demise prompted Rangayana authorities to make the change.

K A Dayananda, Kannada and culture department director and in-charge director of Rangayana, on Monday said 18 plays will be staged as part of Bahuroopi. 

Troupes from Poland, Bangladesh, London and Sri Lanka will stage their productions at Bhoomigeetha, Vanaranga in Rangayana campus, mini-theatre and Kalamandir. Mini- theatre is the new addition to the venues this year, he added.

Three plays will be staged in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga on January 15 and 16, respectively. Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned forthe festival, he said, adding that Rs 50 is the entry fee for plays by Indian troupes, and Rs 100 for foreign plays.

Source: Times of India

