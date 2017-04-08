Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

-

Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late singer also revealed she tried to kill herself multiple times after being raped when she was 14.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Paris said she believed her late father’s death was a “set-up” - and even he thought people were “out to get him”.

She said: “He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.’“

Asked why she believes Jackson was murdered, she said: “Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that.

“It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like b*******, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it.

“It was a set-up. It was b*******.”

Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for providing him with the anesthetic drug propofol which led to his death.

But Paris believes this conviction did not go far enough.

The model and actress went on to reveal for the first time publicly that she was sexually assaulted by a much older “complete stranger”.

She added: “I don’t wanna give too many details.

“But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

Source: itv