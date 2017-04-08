Back to Top
Motorists traveling towards Matara on the Southern Expressway are requested to exit at the Kokmaduwa interchange for around 4 hours from 2.30pm today (8), the Road Development Authority (RDA) said. MORE..
Sri Lanka on Friday asked India to increase the patrol of the Palk Bay to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from trespassing into Sri Lankan waters, even as it expressed positive signs on the likely release of detained Indian trawlers. MORE..
With Jun Hai 1, Asia’s largest trailing suction hopper dredger joining the construction fleet, the land reclamation of Colombo Port City has been proceeding rapidly, Xinhua reports. MORE..
The body of an individual who died under suspicious circumstances has been discovered at the SLTB bus stand in Hatton this morning, police said. MORE..
The Government of Philippines on Friday turned over $100,000 to Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance to those affected by Typhoon Roanu in May 2016 that left 201 dead and caused millions in damages. MORE..
Award winning Sri Lankan film director Wasantha Obeysekara has passed away at the age of 78.
Three bodies have been discovered at a residence in the Viharapulankulama area in Anuradhapura. MORE..
China and Sri Lanka have agreed to further advance their strategic cooperative partnership. MORE..
The Government of Pakistan donated 10,000 metric tons (MT) rice to assist people who were affected by the drought in Sri Lanka. MORE..
At least four people died and 15 more were injured after a truck drove into a crowd in Stockholm on Friday afternoon, the Swedish police said in a press conference. MORE..
UNP central provincial councilor Chanaka Ailapperuma has been appointed as the Central Provincial Council’s Leader of the Opposition, Governor of the province Niluka Ekanayake said. MORE..
A fire has broken out at a fireworks factory located in Kimbulapitiya, Negombo. MORE..
With the view of resolving the controversial SAITM issue, the government has proposed to bring the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital under the Ministry of Health, whilst allowing it to continue to run as a teaching hospital. MORE..
Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says that rice stocks in the country have increased and sufficient stocks are now available in the market for the next two months. MORE..
Heavy Traffic reported from the Colombo Fort area near the Railway station due the GMOA protest against SAITM. MORE...
The Assistant Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Haritha Aluthge states that the doctors’ strike is currently ongoing islandwide, and urges the President to use his executive powers to offer solace to the public, should the need arise. MORE..
The laying of the foundation stone for a nine-storey building of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, took place earlier today (7) in the presence of the President Maithripala Sirisena. MORE..
The Judicial Service Association has once again requested the President to remove Mr. Ramanathan Kannan from the position of the High Court Judge, as it is an appointment having “no force or avail in law.” MORE..
Minister of Higher Education Lakshman Kiriella informed Parliament that the government’s proposals on the SAITM issue will be presented by the ministry within the course of the day. MORE..
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe will be visiting Japan from the April 10th to the 16th, and he will be accompanied by Prof. Maithree Wickremasinghe. MORE..
Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle have robbed a petrol station at Siddhamulla in Piliyandala, and made off with around Rs. 380,000 in cash. MORE..
Another individual has been arrested over the Kalutara Prison bus shooting, by the Kalutara Criminal Investigations Department, near the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court. MORE...
National Freedom Front (NFF) leader MP Wimal Weerawansa has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. MORE..
Two women and one man have passed away after being admitted to the hospital over a food poisoning incident. MORE...
The US has carried out a missile attack against an air base in Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town. MORE...
A 65-year-old Sri Lankan woman travelling on a flight from Kuwait to the Bandaranaike International Airport, had passed away this morning, according to airport officials. MORE..
Acknowledging “important improvements” in the overall situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, Secretary General of Amnesty International Salil Shetty on Wednesday said it was now time for the government to act, after it recently got a two-year extension at the UN Human Rights Council to fulfil its commitments. MORE..
Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare S.B. Dissanayake says that if the Sri Lanka’s two major political parties join together for the long-term governance of the country, it would be harmful to the country’s democracy. MORE..
A Police Constable has been arrested for snatching a gold chain from the neck of a woman at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo. MORE..
The Supreme Court has issued a stay order preventing the Road Development Authority’s decision to cut down and remove a Bo tree located in Pannipitiya, Maharagama. MORE..
A motor accident in the Dodamgolla area, claimed the lives of two individuals earlier today (6). MORE...
Three Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested in Chennai for attempting to fly out of the country allegedly using fake Indian passports. MORE..
Seven Sri Lankan fishermen on board a vessel have been apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel off Thoothukudi station on charge of illegal fishing in Indian waters under the Maritime Zones of India Act. MORE..
Customs Officials based at the Katunayake airport (BIA) have arrested a man for attempting to illegally transport an endangered plant species known as Wallapatta. MORE...
Sri Lanka Navy says that the joint effort to douse the fire onboard the vessel MSC ‘Daniela’ located in seas south of Colombo is still underway assistance of the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Ports Authority personnel. MORE..
The protest that was due to be held today (6) by the Government Nursing Officers Union (GNOU) and the Paramedics Union has been temporarily suspended. MORE...
Parliament has been adjourned following a tense situation and heated arguments over insufficient time allocations for ‘Joint Opposition’ MPs to speak during the debate on the UNHRC resolution. MORE..
The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has decided not to intervene in the campaign to remove Mr. Ramanathan Kannan from his position as a High Court judge. MORE..
Another round of discussions will be held in Colombo tomorrow, on the issues pertaining to Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen. MORE...
The runway that was under renovation at the Bandaranayake International Airport (BIA) was declared opened, earlier today (6). MORE...
The Joint Opposition (JO) has unanimously adopted a decision to boycott the media organizations that are said to be funded by the persons behind the controversial bond sale, MP Dullas Alahapperuma says. MORE...
The Sri Lankan Health Ministry signed an agreement with a German hospital to improve collaborations in the field of medicine, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said here Wednesday. MORE...
Pressure arose from the proposed war crimes probe by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against Sri Lanka was among the reasons why the former President had to call a snap election, a top government Minister said Wednesday. MORE...
Sri Lanka Police have set up a new division to investigate organized crime in the country. MORE...
The report with respect to a DNA test carried out on bone fragments of former rugby player Wasim Thajudeen has been received by the Attorney General’s Department, a Deputy Solicitor General informed the Court Wednesday. MORE...
Indian Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor flagged India’s concerns over China’s presence in Sri Lanka, pointing to “military intervention in the guise of trade” even in the earlier avatar of China’s Silk Road initiative. MORE...
At least fifty-seven individuals including 13 children were injured and hospitalized after a CTB bus toppled over in Gampola on Wednesday, police said. MORE...
The Government Medical Officer’s Association will be conducting an awareness program regarding the sentiments behind the strike that will be held on the 7 April, today (5). MORE...
Five individuals have been arrested for attempting to sell valuable artifacts in Kandy. MORE..
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly aiding the gang members involved in Kalutara shooting on 27 February, police said Wednesday. MORE...