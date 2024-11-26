Election Commission gears up for LG polls

November 25, 2024   11:17 am

The Election Commission is scheduled to convene this Thursday at 10.00 a.m., marking its first meeting since the conclusion of the 2024 general election.  

A key focus of the meeting will be the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections, with significant decisions expected regarding their timeline and preparation.  

Minister Vijitha Herath, speaking at an event in Kandy, recently confirmed that the LG Elections are planned for January next year. 

The Election Commission is reportedly committed to expediting the election process, following the court ruling emphasizing the urgency of holding the LG Polls at the earliest possible.  

However, it is reported that challenges remain as no funds have been allocated for the election thus far. 

A final decision on funding is expected after discussions, with the government anticipated to address this issue through the Interim Vote on Account scheduled for December.

