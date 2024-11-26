The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe’s controversial luxury vehicle, which is now in court custody, on a bond of Rs. 100 million, Ada Derana reporter said.

On November 11, the Fort Magistrate’s Court had ordered the CID to take former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe’s vehicle into custody and produce it to the Government Analyst’s Department and obtain a report.

The former MP’s luxury vehicle, worth around Rs. 100 million, was suspected to have been illegally assembled.