Public urged to avoid disturbances to students during A/L exams

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara has requested the public to refrain from engaging in activities that may disturb students during the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination period.

Speaking to the media today (25), Jayasundara emphasized that the A/L examination commenced at 8.30 a.m. today across 2,312 centers nationwide.

He urged the public to act with consideration rather than solely following regulations.

“We ask you to help resolve any issues students may encounter during this period. Our goal is to ensure the exam runs smoothly for every student and that all necessary facilities are provided. I kindly request everyone’s cooperation in this matter and urge that no actions are taken that could disturb the examination process. We have coordinated with the police to ensure the proper arrangements are in place,” he said.

This year, a total of 333,185 candidates are sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

Furthermore, the Exams Commissioner General highlighted that due to adverse weather conditions this morning, a total of four candidates in the Matara District were unable to reach their examination centers. However, personnel from the Sri Lanka Navy and Army had swiftly intervened to transport the students to their designated locations.

Considering the importance of the A/L examination, Jayasundara urged the public to prioritize the students’ needs until December 20, when the exam period concludes.

He also provided the following emergency contact details:

In case of urgent situations, individuals may call the Disaster Management Center’s hotline at 177 or the Examination Department’s hotline at 1911 for assistance. For additional guidance regarding the examination, the public can contact the School Examination Organization Branch at 0112 785 922 or 0112 784 537.