Two new secretaries appointed to ministries

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed two new secretaries to ministries, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated in a statement.

The letters of appointment were handed over today (25) at the Presidential Secretariat by the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the PMD said.

Accordingly, President’s Counsel Ayesha Jinasena has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration.

Meanwhile, Ms. Malarmathi Gangadharan has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment, the statement added.

