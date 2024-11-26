Two new secretaries appointed to ministries

Two new secretaries appointed to ministries

November 25, 2024   03:01 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed two new secretaries to ministries, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated in a statement.

The letters of appointment were handed over today (25) at the Presidential Secretariat by the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the PMD said.

Accordingly, President’s Counsel Ayesha Jinasena has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration.

Meanwhile, Ms. Malarmathi Gangadharan has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment, the statement added.

--PMD--

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)