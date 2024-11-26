SJB ready to join UNP?

Gampaha District Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harshana Rajakaruna says that the SJB is ready to join together with the United National Party (UNP), if former President Ranil Wickremesinghe will allow Sajith Premadasa to take over the leadership.

Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo, MP Rajakaruna expressed: “Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe is not in the country right now. We expect to hold discussions when he is back in the country.”

Furthermore, the Gampaha District MP called on all right-wing political forces to join with the SJB.

“We believe that we, all the right-wing political groups including Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe should join together. We request all members of the UNP including Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe to join SJB, alleviate this divisions and move forward. We are on the stance that the SJB should move forward together with the UNP,” he added.