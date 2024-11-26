50-year-old sentenced to 8 years RI over child molestation case

The Colombo High Court has sentenced a 50-year-old father of one, to eight years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after he was found guilty over the charges of serious sexual assault on an underage child.

In addition, the High Court Judge ordered the defendant to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000 and ordered him to provide compensation of Rs. 200,000 to the victim today (25).

It was revealed during the trial that the 11-year-old child, who had attended a Vesak Zone with his mother and sister, was tricked by the accused into a hut under the pretense of making a Vesak lantern and then sexually assaulted him.

When the High Court judge questioned the child victim, who appeared in court during the trial, the victim had stated that he had been unable to attend school for an extended period as a result of the incident.

Delivering the verdict, the judge stated that at the time of committing this offense, the accused was a father of one child, and under such circumstances, the offense committed by him could not be taken lightly.

The judge further emphasized that these factors should be considered when determining the punishment and sentenced him to eight years of rigorous imprisonment.