CEB granted extension to submit electricity tariff revision proposal

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) an extension of two weeks for electricity tariff revision submission until December 6, 2024.

In a letter to the CEB, the PUCSL further stated that accordingly, considering time taken for tariff approval process according to the Sri Lanka Electricity Act of 2009, approved Tariff Methodology and Tariff Review Procedure Rules, the earliest possible date for tariff approval will be January 17, 2025.

The PUCSL also mentioned that in case of failure to submit tariff proposal by December 6, 2024, the Commission will be compelled to implement the tariff revision clause of the Bulk Supply Transaction operational guideline to pass the positive balance of Bulk Supply Transaction Account to consumers.

On Sunday (24), the PUCSL stated that there will be no revision of electricity tariffs for 2024, citing delays in the submission of necessary proposals by the CEB.

The PUCSL Corporate Communications Director, Jayanath Herath pointed out that the CEB submitted an initial set of tariff revision proposals at the end of September. However, the PUCSL deemed the proposed reductions insufficient and requested a revised submission by November 8.

Despite the initial deadline, the CEB sought multiple extensions, most recently requesting an additional two weeks after failing to meet the extended deadline of November 22. Consequently, the PUCSL has granted the extension until December 6.

Even if the CEB submits the revised proposals on December 6, the PUCSL clarified that it would take six to eight weeks to review and finalize the tariff adjustments. As a result, any potential revisions to electricity tariffs will be postponed to 2025.