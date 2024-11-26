PM emphasizes importance of restoring parliamentary supremacy

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that in order to restore the Parliament as a supreme institution, which has faced public scorn and disapproval in the past, the Parliamentarians must act with the awareness that they are the representatives of the people.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during the inaugural session of the awareness workshop on parliamentary procedures for new members of the Tenth Parliament, held this morning (25).

In her address, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya congratulated the newly elected members of Parliament, stating:



“I extend my congratulations to all of you who have been elected to serve as members of the Tenth Parliament. This Parliament holds a historic and special significance. We must approach our duties with a profound understanding of the responsibilities this institution entails.

This Parliament is historic for several reasons. Notably, 22 female MPs have been elected, marking the highest representation of women in our parliamentary history. Furthermore, 162 out of the 225 MPs are newly elected members. This remarkable turnover reflects the public’s sentiment and the rejection of previous parliamentary practices.

The people of our country, who are politically mature, have sent a strong message through the general election. All MPs, irrespective of their positions, must recognize that they are first and foremost representatives of the people. Whether holding ministerial or deputy ministerial positions, we must prioritize the hopes and trust placed in us by the citizens. The disapproval of Parliament in recent years can only be reversed if we collectively work to meet the people’s expectations and uphold their aspirations.

This Parliament must serve as a turning point in our political practice, and this workshop plays a crucial role in equipping us to innovate parliamentary procedures while preserving its traditions.”

Speaker Dr. Ashoka Ranwala, Deputy Speaker Dr. Mohamed Rizvi Salley, Deputy Committee Chairman Hemalee Weerasekara, Leader of the House Minister Bimal Ratnayake, Chief Organizer of the Government Party Minister Dr. Nalin Nalinda Jayatissa, newly elected public representatives, the Secretary General of Parliament, Deputy Secretary General, Assistant Secretary General, and other dignitaries were in attendance at this event.