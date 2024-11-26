Jaffna District MP apologizes for sitting in Opposition Leaders seat

Jaffna District MP apologizes for sitting in Opposition Leaders seat

November 25, 2024   06:10 pm

Jaffna District Independent Member of Parliament Archchuna Ramanathan, who inadvertently sat in the seat designated for the Leader of the Opposition during the inaugural session of the Tenth Parliament, has apologized for the incident.  

The apology was made during the workshop held in Parliament today (25) for newly elected MPs. MP Ramanathan explained his actions and expressed regret for the misunderstanding caused by his decision to sit in the designated seat for the Opposition Leader.  

He elaborated: “I asked where I should sit, and they said there was no issue with going to the other side and sitting. Someone even mentioned that I could sit anywhere. So, I went to the front and sat down. We approached the situation casually, as if we were on the university. We didn’t raise our hands and come to Parliament intentionally. I assumed I could sit wherever I wanted.” 

“Later, four people approached me and informed me that this was the seat reserved for the Leader of the Opposition. I thought that he could also sit on another seat. I had no specific reason to sit on that chair.”  

“I feel deeply saddened by the accusations on social media claiming that I am a Tiger…that a Tiger sat in the Opposition Leader ‘s seat. Let me clarify—I didn’t sit there deliberately or with any ill intent. I came to Parliament independently and without the support of any political party. I wasn’t aware of the seating arrangements or protocols,” he added.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone for this mistake. I never intended to sit in that chair on purpose, and I am truly sorry for any misunderstanding caused”, the MP expressed.

The recent incident which quickly gained media attention through a live stream shared by the MP on his social media pages, had sparked criticism.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)