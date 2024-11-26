Emergency hotlines for A/L exam candidates to seek assistance during disaster situations

Emergency hotlines for A/L exam candidates to seek assistance during disaster situations

November 25, 2024   07:01 pm

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) and the Department of Examinations have initiated a joint program to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination, even amidst potential disaster situations.  

As part of the initiative, the DMC has issued comprehensive guidelines to the Tri-Forces, Police, and other stakeholders involved in disaster management aiming to minimize disruptions and provide swift solutions in the event of any emergencies that may affect students sitting for the examination.  

A special coordination unit has been set up within the DMC to streamline communication and provide immediate assistance to students facing difficulties due to natural disasters.  

In case of emergencies, students or their guardians are urged to contact the DMC through the following numbers: 
 
- Emergency Hotline: 117  
- Special Joint Emergency Operations Rooms: 0113 668 020, 0113 668 100, 0113 668 013, 0113 668 010, or 076 3 117 117  
- Examinations Department Hotline: 1911  

The authorities have also requested the public to stay vigilant and heed warnings and announcements issued by technical agencies regarding possible disaster scenarios during the examination period.

