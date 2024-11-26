Red warning issued for severe weather as low-pressure area intensifies near Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ alert warning for the land and the deep and shallow sea areas around the island today (25) as a low pressure area intensifies over South-East Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over the central-southwest Bay of Bengal by this morning.

The system was located about 530 km southeast of Trincomalee at around 11.30 a.m. today. It is likely to move closer to the East coast of the island and intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours, the advisory said.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in Northern province and Trincomalee District while heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara district due to the influence of the aforementioned system.

The deep and shallow sea areas around the island will be rough to very rough as the wind speed can be increased up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Very heavy showers or thundershowers are likely at some places areas around the island.

Naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the deep and shallow sea areas around the island from 24 November, until further notice.

They are also requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Meanwhile, the general public is requested to be vigilant regarding impending extreme weather situation from November 25 to November 27.

The public is also urged to contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance and to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.