Up-country train services disrupted

Train services on the up-country line have been disrupted due to mounds of earth and rocks falling onto the tracks between Badulla and Bandarawela, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Coordination Unit of Badulla has reported that several roads in the Badulla District have been blocked due to severe weather conditions.

According to the unit, these disruptions have been caused by landslides, mounds of earth and rocks collapsing, as well as fallen trees obstructing the roads.

Among the affected routes are the Badulla-Bandarawela road near Uduwara Milk Factory, the Haputale-Beragala road, the Badulla-Passara road near the third milepost, the Spring Valley road via Kadhana in Badulla, the seventh-milepost on the Badulla-Passara main road, and the Bibila-Lunugala road near Arawakumbura, among others.

Police have advised drivers to use alternative routes until these roads are cleared and safe for travel.