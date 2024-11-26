A/L candidates affected by bad weather allowed to sit for exams at nearest centres

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara has announced that G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination candidates who are unable to reach their designated examination centres due to adverse weather conditions are permitted to sit for their exams at the nearest available centres.

Candidates facing difficulties are encouraged to contact the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) via the hotline ‘117’ for assistance.

Considering the prevailing circumstances, arrangements have been made through the DMC to provide the necessary facilities for students sitting for the Advanced Level examination.

The Commissioner General of Examinations has also assured that examination centers have been instructed to offer appropriate accommodations for students facing delays in reaching their centers due to traffic disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.