Subjects and functions of new govts ministries gazetted

Subjects and functions of new govts ministries gazetted

November 26, 2024   09:54 am

A Gazette notification has been issued assigning duties, subjects and functions, departments, institutions, statutory boards and public corporations to each Ministry of the new government.

The Gazette, issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has set out the subjects and functions and Departments, Statutory Institutions and Public Corporations that come under the purview of various Ministers of the new government.

See full list below:

Subjects and functions of ministries by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)