A Gazette notification has been issued assigning duties, subjects and functions, departments, institutions, statutory boards and public corporations to each Ministry of the new government.

The Gazette, issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has set out the subjects and functions and Departments, Statutory Institutions and Public Corporations that come under the purview of various Ministers of the new government.

See full list below:

Subjects and functions of ministries by Adaderana Online on Scribd