No LTTE commemorations allowed within the country - Public Security Minister

November 26, 2024   10:53 am

The Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala assured that it is not permissible to hold commemoration events associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) organization.  

The Minister emphasized that, as the LTTE remains a proscribed organization in Sri Lanka, any celebrations featuring the banned organization’s symbols, uniforms, or images of its members are strictly prohibited.  

However, Minister Wijepala clarified that there is no restriction on people of the Northern Province commemorating their relatives who have died during the war.  

“Legally, individuals are allowed to commemorate the deaths of their relatives. However, it is not allowed to hold ‘Mahaviru’ celebrations to glorify LTTE members or use their images under the LTTE logo. The LTTE remains a proscribed organization under the country’s laws”, the Minister said.

Furthermore, he added: “While people from any part of the country—North, West, South, or East—have the right to commemorate their deceased loved ones, I would like to emphasize that the law does not allow celebrations linked to the LTTE. Unfortunately, at times, some people in the North have misinterpreted these commemorations. We stress that there is no space for any form of celebrations glorifying the LTTE”.  

In addition, Minister Wijepala announced that a formal program is being implemented to combat drug trafficking in the country.  

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Sunil Watagala officially assumed duties yesterday (25).

