Central Bank bond scam: Notice issued on ex-CBSL chief Arjuna Mahendran

November 26, 2024   11:38 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued notice on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjuna Mahendran to appear before the court on 25 February 2025 over a case filed by the Bribery Commission pertaining to the controversial bond issue in 2015.

The case has been filed over the alleged misappropriation of bonds causing a loss of over Rs. 10 billion to the government of Sri Lanka in 2015. 

Colombo Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued this order today (26) after considering a request made by the Bribery Commission.

