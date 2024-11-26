Central Bank bond scam: Notice issued on ex-CBSL chief Arjuna Mahendran

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued notice on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjuna Mahendran to appear before the court on 25 February 2025 over a case filed by the Bribery Commission pertaining to the controversial bond issue in 2015.

The case has been filed over the alleged misappropriation of bonds causing a loss of over Rs. 10 billion to the government of Sri Lanka in 2015.

Colombo Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued this order today (26) after considering a request made by the Bribery Commission.