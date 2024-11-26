President Dissanayake to visit India on first foreign trip

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake an official visit to India during the third week of December on an invitation by the Indian government.

This was confirmed by the Cabinet spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa during the Cabinet press conference held today (26).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath had previously stated that Dissanayake will call on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who became the first foreign dignitary to call on Dissanayake when he was elected President in September and had extended the invitation.

Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka in October after the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

During his visit to Colombo, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar paid courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Jaishankar had extended an invitation to President Dissanayake to undertake a visit to India at a mutually convenient date.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Spokesman also expressed that the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has extended an invitation to President Dissanayake to visit China. He revealed that the timeline for the visit has not yet been determinded.