Arrest warrant issued against MP Archchuna Ramanathan

Arrest warrant issued against MP Archchuna Ramanathan

November 26, 2024   02:08 pm

Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake has ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against Jaffna District Independent Member of Parliament Archchuna Ramanathan, through the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jaffna. 

This order was issued during the hearing of an ongoing case today (26) related to an alleged incident of assaulting an individual after causing a traffic accident on the Baseline Road, Colombo in 2021.

Meanwhile, on November 25, MP Archchuna Ramanathan, who had unintentionally occupied the seat designated for the Leader of the Opposition during the inaugural session of the 10th Parliament, issued an apology for the incident. 

The apology was made during a workshop for newly elected Members of Parliament held on November 25. MP Ramanathan explained his actions and expressed regret for the misunderstanding caused by sitting in the Opposition Leader’s designated seat.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)