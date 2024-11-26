Arrest warrant issued against MP Archchuna Ramanathan

Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake has ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against Jaffna District Independent Member of Parliament Archchuna Ramanathan, through the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jaffna.

This order was issued during the hearing of an ongoing case today (26) related to an alleged incident of assaulting an individual after causing a traffic accident on the Baseline Road, Colombo in 2021.

Meanwhile, on November 25, MP Archchuna Ramanathan, who had unintentionally occupied the seat designated for the Leader of the Opposition during the inaugural session of the 10th Parliament, issued an apology for the incident.

The apology was made during a workshop for newly elected Members of Parliament held on November 25. MP Ramanathan explained his actions and expressed regret for the misunderstanding caused by sitting in the Opposition Leader’s designated seat.