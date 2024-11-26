No decision to ban tuition classes - Cabinet Spokesman

The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa clarified that no decision has been taken to ban tuition classes in the country.

Speaking at the Cabinet press conference held today (26), the minister emphasized that significant reforms are needed to be implemented in the education sector as part of a comprehensive overhaul.

He further noted that the election manifesto of the National People’s Power (NPP) outlines plans for the modernization and expansion of education.

The minister stated that after formal discussions, a comprehensive review of the examination system will be carried out.

He assured that the government is approaching changes in the education sector with due diligence and that a final decision will be made only after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.