Deputy Minister reveals procedure for importing vehicles

Deputy Minister reveals procedure for importing vehicles

November 26, 2024   02:38 pm

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando clarified the procedure for importing vehicles in the future, emphasizing the role of foreign reserve limitations in the process.

Speaking at the Cabinet press briefing, the deputy minister outlined that vehicle imports will be allowed under several specific categories, particularly for commercial vehicles. These imports will be regulated within the framework of foreign exchange restrictions, with due consideration of the country’s reserve levels.

He further elaborated, stating, “The current foreign reserves, which have reached a substantial USD 6.4 billion, have been carefully accounted for, and additional Reserve Buffer have been established by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). Vehicle importation will proceed in phases, prioritizing essential categories and adhering to these limitations.”

The process will follow a systematic approach, phased across three stages, aligning with the ongoing economic stabilization program, Prof. Fernando emphasized,  noting the importance of maintaining stability while allowing the market mechanism to function effectively.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)