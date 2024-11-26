STF nabs two with over 86kg of Ice and heroin in Padukka

STF nabs two with over 86kg of Ice and heroin in Padukka

November 26, 2024   04:03 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two individuals who were in the possession of a total of more than 86 kilograms of narcotic substance in the Watareka area in Padukka.

Police said that a stock of 57 kilograms and 380 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) and 29 kilograms and 750 grams of heroin was found in the possession of the arrested suspects.

The arrested individuals, aged 41 and 37, have been identified as residents of Borella and Thalawathugoda areas, according to police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)