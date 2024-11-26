STF nabs two with over 86kg of Ice and heroin in Padukka

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two individuals who were in the possession of a total of more than 86 kilograms of narcotic substance in the Watareka area in Padukka.

Police said that a stock of 57 kilograms and 380 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) and 29 kilograms and 750 grams of heroin was found in the possession of the arrested suspects.

The arrested individuals, aged 41 and 37, have been identified as residents of Borella and Thalawathugoda areas, according to police.