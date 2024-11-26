Ongoing 2024 A/L Exam temporarily suspended

The Examinations Department announced that it has been decided to temporarily suspend the ongoing 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

Accordingly, the subjects which were scheduled to be held on November 27, 28 and 29 have been suspended, the Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara said.

Speaking at a special press briefing this evening (26), Jayasundara stated that this decision was taken in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the exam will re-commence on November 30 (Saturday) and will continue as previously scheduled.

The exams for the subjects which are scheduled on November 27, 28 and 29 will be held on December 21, 22, 23 respectively, according to the Exams Commissioner General.