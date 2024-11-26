Ongoing 2024 A/L Exam temporarily suspended

Ongoing 2024 A/L Exam temporarily suspended

November 26, 2024   05:37 pm

The Examinations Department announced that it has been decided to temporarily suspend the ongoing 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

Accordingly, the subjects which were scheduled to be held on November 27, 28 and 29 have been suspended, the Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara said.

Speaking at a special press briefing this evening (26), Jayasundara stated that this decision was taken in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the exam will re-commence on November 30 (Saturday) and will continue as previously scheduled.

The exams for the subjects which are scheduled on November 27, 28 and 29 will be held on December 21, 22, 23 respectively, according to the Exams Commissioner General.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)