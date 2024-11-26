Seven including 5 children missing after tractor swept away by floods

Seven persons including 05 children are reported missing while two children have been rescued after the tractor they were travelling on was caught in flood waters in Karaitivu in Ampara District.

Police said that a total of 09 individuals including 07 children, the tractor’s driver and assistant were traveling on the vehicle at the time of the incident and that 02 children had been rescued.

A search operation has been launched to locate the missing persons.

The incident had occurred near the Karaitivu Junction as the group of students, aged between 12 and 16 years, were returning from attending a Madrasa school in Ninthavur.