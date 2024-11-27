Red landslide early warning issued for areas in 3 districts

Red landslide early warning issued for areas in 3 districts

November 26, 2024   10:41 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a ‘Level 3 (Red)’ Landslide Early Warning for several divisional secretariat divisions (DSDs) in Kandy, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts urging the residents of these areas to evacuate to safer locations. 

Accordingly, the Level -3 warning, valid for the next 24 hours,. Has been issued for the following divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas:

Kandy District - Harispattuwa, Medadumbara, Kandy Four Gravets or Gangawata Korale, Ududumbara, Doluwa,  Yatinuwara, Udapalatha, Pathahewaheta, Udunuwara, Pathadumbara and Delthota 

Matale District - Ukuwela, Yatawatta, Rattota, Wilgamuwa, Ambanganga Korale, Laggala Pallegama, Pallepola, Naula and Matale 

Nuwara Eliya District - Walapane Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas

The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm in the above areas, residents are advised to evacuate toe safer locations in the rain continues to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)