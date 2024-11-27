Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya

November 27, 2024   08:56 am

The Irrigation Department has issued a flood warning for several low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya Basin, effective until 5.30 a.m. on November 29, 2024.

It states that considerable rainfall has occurred in some areas of Anuradhapura, Vauniya and Mannar districts since last night.

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of Malwathu Oya Basin, it is warned that there is a possibility of a flood situation in low-lying areas around Malwathu Oya situated in Mahawilachchiya, Vengalacheddikulam, Nanaddan, Mussalai and Madhu D/S divisions.   

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists driving through those areas are requested to pay attention in this regard and take adequate precautions.

Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

