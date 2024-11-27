Motorists advised as A-9 main road flooded at Omanthai

Motorists advised as A-9 main road flooded at Omanthai

November 27, 2024   09:09 am

The A-9 main road to Jaffna has been flooded at Omanthai, prompting police to urge motorists to use alternate routes. 

Accordingly, motorists are advised to use alternate routes via Kebithigollewa, Welioya, Mullaitivu, and Paranthan or take the Medawachchiya, Chettikulam, and Mannar route to reach Jaffna, said the Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

Meanwhile, a large tree has reportedly fallen across the road in Thirambi Adiya area along the Jaffna-Colombo main road in Puttalam this morning (27), causing a complete blockage. 

This incident has disrupted vehicular traffic, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, flood warnings have been issued for several areas due to the overflowing of major river basins:

  • Kelani River Basin: Glencourse, Kitulgala, Deraniyagala, and Norwood areas.
  • Nilwala River Basin: Panadugama area.
  • Mahaweli River Basin: Peradeniya and Nawalapitiya areas.
  • Malwathu Oya River Basin: Thanthirimale area.
  • Deduru Oya River Basin: Moragaswewa area.
  • Maha Oya River Basin: Badalgama area.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)