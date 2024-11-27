Motorists advised as A-9 main road flooded at Omanthai

The A-9 main road to Jaffna has been flooded at Omanthai, prompting police to urge motorists to use alternate routes.

Accordingly, motorists are advised to use alternate routes via Kebithigollewa, Welioya, Mullaitivu, and Paranthan or take the Medawachchiya, Chettikulam, and Mannar route to reach Jaffna, said the Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

Meanwhile, a large tree has reportedly fallen across the road in Thirambi Adiya area along the Jaffna-Colombo main road in Puttalam this morning (27), causing a complete blockage.

This incident has disrupted vehicular traffic, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, flood warnings have been issued for several areas due to the overflowing of major river basins: