ADB backs Sri Lankas growing investment potential in key sectors

ADB backs Sri Lankas growing investment potential in key sectors

November 27, 2024   09:55 am

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged its support for investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, citing increased foreign investor interest fuelled by the government’s systematic financial reforms, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

During a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (26), led by ADB’s Regional Head of Private Sector Development, Mr. Takeo Koike and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. G.N.R.D. Aponsu, the ADB delegation highlighted foreign investors’ enthusiasm for Sri Lanka’s expanding prospects across multiple sectors.

The meeting, focused on investment prospects in critical areas such as climate change mitigation, agricultural modernization, and the energy sector. Both direct investment and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) opportunities were discussed, underscoring the potential for collaboration in these critical fields and as pathways to further economic growth, the PMD said.

The ADB delegation also emphasized its commitment to working closely with Sri Lanka to attract sustainable investments that align with the country’s development goals, the statement added.

The discussion was attended by key ADB officials, including Country Director for Sri Lanka, Mr. Takafumi Kadono, Senior Specialist for Private Sector Development, Mr. Santosh Pokharel, Financial Sector Specialist, Ms. Uresha Walpitigama, and Energy Specialist, Mr. Prathaj Haputhanthri.

Representatives from Sri Lanka’s Department of External Resources of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development including Director General Mr. Samantha Bandara, Director Ms. Udeni Udugahapattuwa, and Deputy Director Mr. Ajith Chandra Kumara, also participated in the discussions, according to the PMD.

--PMD--

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)