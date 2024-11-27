The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged its support for investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, citing increased foreign investor interest fuelled by the government’s systematic financial reforms, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

During a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (26), led by ADB’s Regional Head of Private Sector Development, Mr. Takeo Koike and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. G.N.R.D. Aponsu, the ADB delegation highlighted foreign investors’ enthusiasm for Sri Lanka’s expanding prospects across multiple sectors.

The meeting, focused on investment prospects in critical areas such as climate change mitigation, agricultural modernization, and the energy sector. Both direct investment and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) opportunities were discussed, underscoring the potential for collaboration in these critical fields and as pathways to further economic growth, the PMD said.

The ADB delegation also emphasized its commitment to working closely with Sri Lanka to attract sustainable investments that align with the country’s development goals, the statement added.

The discussion was attended by key ADB officials, including Country Director for Sri Lanka, Mr. Takafumi Kadono, Senior Specialist for Private Sector Development, Mr. Santosh Pokharel, Financial Sector Specialist, Ms. Uresha Walpitigama, and Energy Specialist, Mr. Prathaj Haputhanthri.

Representatives from Sri Lanka’s Department of External Resources of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development including Director General Mr. Samantha Bandara, Director Ms. Udeni Udugahapattuwa, and Deputy Director Mr. Ajith Chandra Kumara, also participated in the discussions, according to the PMD.

