Ceylon Chamber welcomes staff-level agreement for third review of IMF program

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the announcement of a staff-level agreement for the third review under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility program for Sri Lanka.

Issuing a release in this regard on yesterday (26), the Chamber stated that this agreement underscores the progress the country has made in implementing structural reforms and achieving fiscal sustainability during this critical period of economic recovery.

“While acknowledging the progress made, it is important to continue the reform momentum and build on the progress made while unlocking key constraints that bind long term sustainable growth. The Chamber looks forward to the Government meeting the requirement for disbursement by the Board of the IMF,” the statement issued by the Chamber said.