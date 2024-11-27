Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya

November 27, 2024   12:23 pm

The Irrigation Department has issued a flood warning for several low-lying areas of Kelani River Basin, effective until 10:30 a.m. on November 29, 2024.

Similarly, another flood warning has been issued for several low-lying areas Kala Oya Basin effective until 9:30 a.m. on November 29, 2024.

It states that considerable rainfall has occurred in some of the upstream and middle reach catchment areas of Kala Oya Basin as of 8.00 a.m. today (27).

In addition to that, the Rajanganaya Reservoir which is maintained by the Irrigation Department is spilling with a discharge rate of 10000 cubic feet /sec currently.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of increasing the spill discharge of the Rajanganaya reservoir, the department said.

Accordingly, by analyzing this situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Kala Oya, there is a possibility of a flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Kala Oya valley situated in Nochchiyagama, Rajanganaya, Vanathavilluwa and Karuwalagaswewa divisional secretariat (DS) divisions within next 48 hours, it said

Meanwhile, a considerable rainfall has been occurred in most of middle and lower catchment areas of Kelani River Basin as of 10.00 a.m. today

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of hydrological stations in Kelani River, there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Kelani River valley situated in Seethawaka, Dompe, Homagama, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa and Wattala Karuwalagaswewa divisional secretariat (DS) divisions within next 48 hours, the department said.

