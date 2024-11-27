Several trains cancelled due to adverse weather

Several trains cancelled due to adverse weather

November 27, 2024   04:03 pm

Several train services have been cancelled due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in many areas across the island.

Accordingly, it has been decided to cancel the night mail train that was scheduled to operate from Colombo Fort to Badulla and the return mail train from Badulla to Colombo Fort tonight (27), the Department of Railways said.

Meanwhile, the Department also said that the trains operating along the up-country and Batticaloa railway lines have been limited due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to limit the trains operating on the Batticaloa line up to Polonnaruwa while the trains operating on the Up-Country line have been limited up to Nanuoya.

